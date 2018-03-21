Woodbury County Supervisor seeks re-election to board - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County Supervisor seeks re-election to board

Posted:
Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung announced in February that he will seek re-election for District 4. 
 
Matthew Ung, a Woodbury County Board Supervisor said he has a “tried and true” record leading to progress of the board’s responsiveness to its constituents.

Matthew Ung said, “I will never forget that the grassroots elected me four years ago when all I had was confidence in my convictions, and because of them I now stand for reelection with a clean conscience and a record of promises kept. Rural town halls, live broadcasts of board meetings in a handicap-accessible space, updated comprehensive plans for our communities, an Emergency Management Commission, and a dedicated webpage to share committee progress with the public were considered improvements when I took office. Now they’re considered standard.”

Ung said he's lowered the tax rate for four years in a row to incentivize business development.

Ung holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Creighton University along with a Master of Theology degree and has over 10 years' experience in healthcare administration. He has been married to his wife Nheylin, an immigrant from Honduras, for over six years. 

