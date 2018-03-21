Man killed in Sac County crash was younger brother of Des Moines - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man killed in Sac County crash was younger brother of Des Moines police chief

LYTTON, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities say a traffic accident in northwest Iowa killed the younger brother of the Des Moines police chief.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Lytton in rural Sac County. The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle driven by 44-year-old Deon Wingert drifted into a ditch, hit a field entryway, went airborne and then rolled several times, ejecting him.

Deon Wingert was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Carroll.

A Des Moines police spokesman said Tuesday that Chief Dana Wingert didn't wish to comment.

