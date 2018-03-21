Emerson and Tekamah locations added to National Register of Historic Places

Two northeast Nebraska locations are getting official recognition for their historic importance.

The Nebraska State Historical Society announced the Emerson City Park and the Tekamah Auditorium have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Both places were selected for listing by the National Parks Service.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation. The National Register was developed to recognize historic places and their role in contributing to our country’s heritage. Properties listed in the National Register are eligible for State and Federal tax incentives.

A news release from the Historical Society says the Emerson City Park was chosen because of its significance in the area’s entertainment and recreation from 1901-1968. The park, which features four arched entrances and a fountain, continues to be used by the community today.

The news release says the Tekamah Auditorium was chosen for its association with the Works Progress Administration during the New Deal. It played a significant role in the community from 1938-1968 and continues to host events as a rented space.

Venango Public School in Perkins County was also added to the Register.

For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office at the Nebraska State Historical Society at (402) 471-4775 or visit history.nebraska.gov.