Decreasing clouds and warming for our Wednesday

A more seasonable Wednesday is on tap across the region after a snowy start to the Spring season in Siouxland. More sunshine with warming will take place with highs surging back up into the 40s and 50s under decreasing cloud cover. A bit of morning fog is possible but that should lift before noon. Our warming trend continues into Thursday as a ridge briefly builds into the center of the nation. Temps climb back above average, rising into the 50s and 60s across the board. By Friday, another cold front is on the move and this one will bring rain and some windy conditions. Periods of heavy rain could be possible into Friday night and early Saturday.

A few snowflakes may mix in at times, especially across far NW Iowa. Highs look to fall back into the 40s throughout the weekend into next week which will be fairly close to where we should be for this time of the year. More showers are possible Sunday into Monday with again the possibility of some snow mixing in, especially in the overnight hours with a chance of lingering mix Tuesday. The active weather pattern looks to break down some heading into the middle of next week with a nice rebound in our temperatures in store. Look for highs back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer