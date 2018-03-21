Kidde recalls dual sensor smoke alarms - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kidde recalls dual sensor smoke alarms

An important recall to tell you about. 

Kidde is recalling 452,000 Kidde "Dual Sensor" smoke alarms due to a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

The issue involves a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process that can cover one of the two sensors and compromise the ability to detect smoke.

The smoke alarms were sold from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40 at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores as well as amazon.com and other websites.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should remove the alarm and inspect it for the presence of a yellow cap.

But you should not attempt to take apart the alarm or remove the cap.

Immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.

Consumers should not remove or discard the recalled alarm until a new one is received and installed.

If no yellow cap is present, consumers should re-install the smoke alarm and no further action is needed. 

Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

