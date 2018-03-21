Corbett nomination petitions for governor challenged

A formal challenge to the nomination petitions of Republican candidate Ron Corbett has been filed with the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

In the news release, it said a review board will convene soon. Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman, and Attorney General Tom Miller will all be on the board. At that time, Corbett and the challenger, Craig Robinson, will have the opportunity to state their case and present evidence.

The board will review all the evidence and issue a decision.

The challenge period for any candidate’s nomination petitions for the June 5 primary runs through this Friday, March 23 at 5 p.m.