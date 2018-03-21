Explorers continue to build 2018 roster

The Sioux City Explorers announced that C Dylan Kelly will play out his option and return for the 2018 season. The Explorers have also re-signed C/1B Daniel Jackson to a 2018 American Association contract. The 2018 season will mark Kelly’s 5th season in professional baseball and Jackson’s 2nd season in professional baseball.

Kelly played in 50 games for the Explorers last season, producing a .294 batting average and owning the second highest on base percentage on the team at a .375 clip. Kelly was hitting .304 with an impressive .397 on base percentage before suffering an injury on July 6th which forced him to miss over a month of action.

Kelly spent the majority of his first three professional seasons playing for the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League.

Kelly started his collegiate career at Middle Georgia junior college and led the Georgia Athletic Association in batting average, ranking among the top 15 nationally with his .429 clip. The Roswell, GA native transferred to the University of Missouri and in his final collegiate season in 2014 he boasted a team high .330 batting average, good for fourth best among SEC catchers. Kelly led the tigers with 59 hits, 13 doubles, 27 RBIs, a .453 slugging percentage, and a .405 on base percentage.

Jackson made his professional debut last season with the Explorers after being signed on July 11th and appeared in 29 games, hitting .214 with a .328 on base percentage. Jackson enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Long Beach State where he played in three NCAA Regionals with the Dirtbags. The Pleasanton, CA native was named a Second Team All-Big West selection in 2016 where he reached base safely in 37 of 42 games and led the team with a .321 batting average and in home runs with 6. Last season, Jackson was tabbed with All-Big West Honorable Mention honors after appearing in all 63 games and hitting .277 with 4 home runs and 33 RBIs.

With the signings of Kelly and Jackson, the X’s now have 18 players (12 pitchers, 6 position players) signed to 2018 contracts. In other team news, the Explorers have released LHP Hobbs Johnson, LHP Kramer Sneed, and C Tyler Ogle.

The Explorers have signed former Washington Nationals RHP Taylor Jordan and former Oakland A’s and Philadelphia Phillies LHP Patrick Schuster to 2018 American Association contracts.

Jordan was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 9th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Brevard (FL) Community College. Jordan would pitch in parts of three seasons with the MLB Washington Nationals from 2013-2015. Jordan broke out in 2013 pitching for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators where he dominated, going 7-0 in 8 starts, owning a 0.83 ERA, while spinning two complete game shutouts. For his efforts, Jordan was called up to the Nationals and made his major league debut on June 29, 2013 where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing only 1 earned run in his first big league start. Jordan would pick up his first MLB win later that season on July 28th, pitching 6 innings, allowing only 5 hits and 1 earned run, while racking up 7 strikeouts. In nine starts for the Nationals during the 2013 season, Jordan posted a 3.66 ERA over 51.2 innings pitched, while owning a 57.5% ground ball rate and a 5.1 K/9 against a 1.9 BB/9.

Jordan opened the 2014 season in the Nationals starting rotation where he started 5 games before being shut down due to an elbow injury. He split the 2015 season between the MLB Nationals and their Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Chiefs. Jordan began the 2016 season impressing with the Triple-A Chiefs, owning a 1.72 ERA in 3 starts before undergoing his second Tommy John surgery which would force him to miss the rest of the season and the entire 2017 season.

Schuster was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of J W Mitchell HS in Florida, where he set a Florida high school state record by throwing four consecutive no-hitters. Schuster made his major league debut on July 5, 2016, pitching for the Oakland Athletics. He would appear in 5 games for the A’s before being claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies, where he would finish the 2016 season, pitching in 6 games for the big league Phillies. Last season, Schuster split time between the Triple-A affiliates for the A’s and the L.A. Dodgers, combining for a 4-2 record in 44 games.

Schuster began his career in the Diamondbacks organization and was used mostly as a starter before transitioning to a reliever in 2013 where he owned an impressive 1.83 ERA in 55 games out of the bullpen for the Advanced-A Visalia Rawhide. The lefty continued to impress out of the bullpen, being promoted to the Triple-A Reno Aces in the 2014 season. Schuster’s best season came in 2016 pitching for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds where he owned an impressive 1.16 ERA in 38.2 innings pitched, earning 7 saves. For his efforts, Schuster was named a 2016 PCL All-Star. Schuster owns a career 3.53 ERA over 505 innings pitched in the minors, as well as 11 big league games with the A’s and Phillies.