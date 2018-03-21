A mild and dry Thursday on the way

Nicer temperatures were returning to Siouxland today along with a little more in the way of sunshine making our first FULL day of spring very enjoyable!

Thursday is going to turn even warmer for us as most of us will easily get into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will start to move in Thursday night ushering in changes for Friday with rain and wind becoming likely.

Those rain chances will continue into Friday night (with maybe a few snowflakes) and maybe even into very early Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

A lot of clouds will stick around on Sunday as well with temperatures in the upper 40s with a chance of isolated showers developing.

Sunday night may get cool enough to see a rain and snow mix and Monday will again give us good chances of seeing rain throughout the day.

Once again, we're going to see that nighttime pattern continue where it may get cold enough for a mix for a while that could linger into Tuesday with highs staying in the upper 40s for the beginning of next week.

Wednesday should bring a return of some of that sunshine and highs will respond by getting a little warmer into the low 50s.