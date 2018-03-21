Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt in GPAC baseball opener

Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:00:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Italy's Carolina Kostner acknowledges the applause at the end of her performance during women's short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Hometown hero Kostner leads Olympic champion Zagitova after short program at World Figure Skating Championships.More >>
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Minneapolis. Bridgewater believes he can return to the Pr...
Now with Jets, Teddy Bridgewater believes he can return to the Pro Bowl level he was at with the Vikings before suffering a serious knee injury in August 2016.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:00:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Louisville head coach David Padgett watches his team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2...
Louisville parts ways with David Padgett, begins search for permanent men's basketball coach.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:00:10 GMT
(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). Craig Reedie, world anti-doping agency (WADA) President, delivers his speech during the opening day of the 2018 WADA annual symposium, at the Swiss Tech Convention Center, in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday M...
The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is frustrated with trying to work with a Russian panel set up to investigate cheating.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:00:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ian Poulter, right, of England, putts on the second green during a practice round at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at the Austin Country Club, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
The Latest: List falls behind to Justin Thomas and has to use his wedge to putt.More >>
