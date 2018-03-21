Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt in GPAC baseball opener

The NFL's catch rule is about to get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee.

The bracket-busting South Regional looks more like the Kentucky Invitational, featuring the blue bloods from the Bluegrass State and those other guys.

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Italy's Carolina Kostner acknowledges the applause at the end of her performance during women's short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Serena Williams lost in the first round of the Miami Open, still rusty in her comeback from pregnancy and unable to overcome a tough draw against Naomi Osaka, who won 6-3, 6-2.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Serena Williams returns to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File). FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Minneapolis. Bridgewater believes he can return to the Pr...

Now with Jets, Teddy Bridgewater believes he can return to the Pro Bowl level he was at with the Vikings before suffering a serious knee injury in August 2016. More >>