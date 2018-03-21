Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt in GPAC baseball opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Briar Cliff sweeps Dordt in GPAC baseball opener

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Briar Cliff celebrates after beating Dordt on Wednesday in Sioux City. Briar Cliff celebrates after beating Dordt on Wednesday in Sioux City.

--COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dordt 4 Briar Cliff 5 F  
Dordt 2 Briar Cliff 7 F  
Dakota State 1 Mount Marty 6 F

