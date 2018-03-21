Nationwide lack of child care impacting families in Siouxland

Parents across the country, and right here in Siouxland, are finding it difficult to find child care.

"I have families that call that literally have nobody to care for their children the very next day," says Erika McWell, Director of Childhood Development Programs at Crittenton Center.

Parents are finding it more and more challenging to find available child care for their children.

Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral says rural areas especially are seeing a huge decline in actual child care providers.

"In Woodbury County, they actually have a 44% decrease in the number of childcare providers and that represents 11% of the individual slots available. So, what that means is we're probably losing more individual home care providers who care for probably five to twelve children at a time," says Melissa Juhl, Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral Regional Director.

Iowa's Child Care Resource and Referral say the low unemployment rate plays a role in the lack of child care available.

"Our unemployment rates are really low so that, right now child care, to make it feasible for families to make it affordable, childcare providers just can't charge whatever fees they really want to make it financially feasible for them. So, instead people are choosing to go workplaces where they have benefits, they have higher wages, than what they can make doing child care," says Melissa Juhl, Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral Regional Director.

So what's the solution for the lack of child care?

Child care providers say employers can make a big difference.

"If we can get those companies, some of our big local companies to realize the impact on their bottom line. If we were able to create more child care slots and have those businesses invest in that, their bottom line is better because their employees are supported," says McWell.

It's not just northwest Iowa, which is facing a child care challenge.

The entire nation is experiencing a shortage of child care providers.

Experts recommend starting to look for child care during pregnancy.