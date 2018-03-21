Snow causes problems in mid-Atlantic region

A major snowstorm is hitting the northeast, but before it gets there it's passing through the mid-Atlantic states and leaving its mark.

Folks in Louisville, Kentucky expect the blast of snow to end sometime this afternoon.

And by the time it's done there could be up to a foot of snow in the region.

The harsh weather has already knocked down tree limbs and branches, and it could get worse when a deep freeze hits overnight.

In nearby Goshen, Kentucky, power lines are a big problem --- they're already covered in ice and crews are out trying to either restore power or the keep electricity going.

Driving conditions are poor and some vehicles are getting stuck or trapped.

Further east, in Virginia, it's more of the same.

By this afternoon, some three-inches had fallen in Dumfries and Lorton.

Some school districts canceled classes.

And federal offices closed in Washington, D.C..

Driving was also dangerous in parts of Maryland with accidents happening and cars getting damaged.

And just remember --- winter is over and it's already spring.