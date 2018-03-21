Spencer ranked among top 10 best small towns in the United State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer ranked among top 10 best small towns in the United States.

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

According to Realtor.com, Spencer, Iowa is ranked among the top 10 small towns in the United States. 

The agency looked at more than 500 communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 and considered factors like median home prices, employment rates, crime rates, and annual housing costs. 

The overall appearance of the community, education, and quality of life also were considered.

The article noted the Art Deco and Mission Revival architecture along Grand Avenue as one of Spencer's unique features. 

Of the 500 towns in the study, Spencer ranked Number 10

The #1 spot went to Logansport, Indiana.  

For the full listings, check out the article on Realtor.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.