Spencer ranked among top 10 best small towns in the United States.

According to Realtor.com, Spencer, Iowa is ranked among the top 10 small towns in the United States.

The agency looked at more than 500 communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 and considered factors like median home prices, employment rates, crime rates, and annual housing costs.

The overall appearance of the community, education, and quality of life also were considered.

The article noted the Art Deco and Mission Revival architecture along Grand Avenue as one of Spencer's unique features.

Of the 500 towns in the study, Spencer ranked Number 10

The #1 spot went to Logansport, Indiana.

For the full listings, check out the article on Realtor.com