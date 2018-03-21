GiGi's Playhouse hosts open house in new Sioux City "achievement center"

Wednesday, March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day.

It's held on March 21st, or 3-21, which represents the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome unique to people with Down Syndrome.

According to the CDC, nearly 6,000 babies each year are born with Down Syndrome. That's one in 700. Nearly half of all babies born with Down Syndrome also are born with a congenital heart defect. But, the life expectancy for those with Down Syndrome has increased dramatically since the 1960s. According to the CDC, in 1960 the average person with the syndrome lived to be 10. Today, life expectancy is in a person's late 40's.

GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center, in Sioux City, held an open house on Wednesday. The organization strives to provide a fun and social environment for kids, and adults, with Down Syndrome. The organization is looking for volunteers. "It is like the old saying, when the student is ready the teacher will appear," said Jason Allen, GiGi's Playhouse-Sioux City Director of Operations. "When they feel that they are ready, we'll be here. If they choose GiGi's to be part of their volunteer experience we want them to be enthusiastic and connected to us."

If you can lend a hand, call (712) 226-7529.