Energy drinks are popular but doctors say they have health effects

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
More and more people are putting away their coffee and going to energy drinks for a quick pick me up. In 2017, billions of dollars worth of energy drinks were sold in the United States, but those drinks can affect your health.

Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday held a lunchtime learning session at the Woodbury County Courthouse.  Doctor Jerome Pierson from Mercy Medical Center's Cardiology Division hosted the event. Many of the attendees were members of local law enforcement.

Doctor Pierson explained the effects of an energy drink are different from person to person, and each energy drink is different.

"Different energy drinks will have different levels of caffeine. They will also have different agents in them as well, such as some of the herbs, vitamins, some of the supplements that they may have in them to increase the effects of the caffeine," said Dr. Pierson.

Some health professionals say the average adult can have one energy drink a day without harmful effects. However, if you experience discomfort in your chest, become jittery, or are unable to sleep at night, the high amounts of caffeine may not be for you.

