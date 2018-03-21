Sioux City police search for suspect who shot at Morningside home

Sioux City police are looking for the suspect, who fired a shot at a home in Morningside, Wednesday night.

Just before 6:00pm, police got a call about "shots fired" near a home at 2116 South Magnolia Street.

Police say none of the people inside were hurt. But, police could confirm at least one round was fired towards the home.

After firing at the house, police say the suspect fled the scene in what's described as a black, four-door Audi or Volvo, with Nebraska license plates, and tinted windows. "They described that a male party had come over here," said Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk, Sioux City Police Department. "They know him from a previous relationship. An argument ensued and in the course of that they say he fired a weapon at the residence and then left the scene."

The suspected shooter is described as a black male, with a skinny build, measuring 5' 6" to 5' 7" tall, in his twenties or thirties.

Anyone with information should contact Sioux City Police, or the CrimeStoppers tipline at (712) 258-TIPS.