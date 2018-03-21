Authorities are on the scene of a plane crash in rural Pierce County, Nebraska.

News Channel Nebraska reports the crash site is near the intersection of Highways 13 and 121, northwest of Pierce.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce Fire and Rescue and Pierce Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. There's been no confirmation what kind of plane went down or where it was headed. Authorities have yet to confirm any injuries.

