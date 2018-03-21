Father and son die nearly 18 years apart in separate plane crashes

Update:

A crash of a small airplane in Pierce County, Nebraska last evening took the life of the pilot.

Now unfortunately for the Fritz family, this isn't the first time that they've had to deal with this type of situation

The plane crash site is on the East side of Highway 12, and across the street on the West side, is the home of the Fritz family where they are grieving for the second time for this kind of accident.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night, a 2-person plane carrying pilot, 69-year-old James Fritz crashed into a field.

Back in 2001, Fritz's son, 23 year old Brian J-Fritz was also killed in an airplane crash near Columbus, Nebraska.

The plane clipped a power line and crashed into the Loup River.

Authorities say the aircraft was engulfed in flames on impact.

Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, explains that James Fritz's crash on Wednesday night, was all too similar to his son's- but nearly 18 years later.

"Between the hours of 6:30 and 7:45 there was a single-engine, experimental airplane crash 5 miles northwest of Pierce," said Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt. "And after law enforcement responded, the pilot was found deceased."

An autopsy will be performed to see how 69-Year-Old James Fritz died, and the investigation is on-going.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash.

Previous Story:

