Mothers letters to a fallen officer are returned

The paper may now be yellowed from age and words blurred by water stains.

But the love in this letter seeps through.

Dated February 2nd, 1991, handwritten by Rita McGrane.

The mother of fallen Bernalillo County deputy James McGrane murdered fourteen years later during a traffic stop in the east mountains by a wanted killer, Michael Astorga.

Rite McGrane says,"I live with Jimmy in my heart every day, every moment and it keeps my husband and I and my daughter strong."

McGrane sent this letter to her son while he was in the state's police academy.

After his death, she didn't know where the letter wound up.

Until she heard from state police Chief Pete Kassetas.

Chief Kassetas says,"In the summer of 2013, renovation of the New Mexico State Police dorm complex began."

Kassetas says construction workers found dozens of letters that went all the way back to 1971 hidden in the heater vents of the dorm rooms.

McGrane says,"The officers told me that whenever they wanted a message to be lasting they would put it in the ventilation system, so my son did that for me."

One of those lost letters was Deputy McGrane's.

Chief Kassetas says,"I looked at the torn envelope for some time, building up the courage to pull out the contents to determine who had written it."

It was the one written by his mother.

Kassetas says,"The first words written were "Hello, Jimmy."

In it, a line that the chief says resonates with any officer.

McGrane says it was,"I know that times are gonna be rough, but you get tough so you can stay alive."

After 27 years it's now back in her hands.

McGrane says,"It's the best gift that I could ever receive."

