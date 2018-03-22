Pleasant Thursday, unsettled by Friday

Our second full day of Spring is looking even nicer than our first with more warming and sunshine on the docket. Highs will be climbing into the 50s to near 60 across Siouxland under a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will be on the increase tonight though as a frontal boundary begins to move in from the west. This will be our next weather maker as rain and windy conditions become likely on our Friday. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with amounts potentially near an inch into Saturday morning. A few showers could linger into early Saturday but not much sunshine will be seen as this system continues to move by to the south of the viewing area.

By Sunday, another low pressure center is scooting toward the region which will us give us more shower chances throughout the day. Rain will become likely yet again Sunday into Monday as this active pattern continues. A few isolated showers are possible on our Tuesday as well before moisture finally exits late in the day. High pressure looks to then take back over the Upper Midwest as step into the middle of next week which will bring some brighter and more sunshine filled skies back. Temperatures overnight will be close to freezing as we progress through the weekend into next week so we can't rule out some snowflakes mixing in at times! Continue to stay with Storm Team4 for the latest on these upcoming systems.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer