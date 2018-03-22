Protecting your privacy on Facebook

The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Chief Executive of Cambridge Analytica (CA) Alexander Nix, leaves the offices in central London, Tuesday March 20, 2018. Cambridge Analytica, has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Face...

You may not realize it, but Facebook and other apps are collecting a lot of information about you and your friends while you use Facebook apps.

Anytime you download a new app you're often asked to create a new account of log in through Facebook.

However, when you do that you're giving the app and Facebook both permission to exchange information about you: basic details like your name, your friends and often where you live.

First thing, open your Facebook.

Then hit the downward arrow and go to "settings."

Next, on the left hand side scroll down to "apps" and that's where you can see all the apps that are logged in with your Facebook account.

If want to remove the "app" hover over on the right ahead side and you'll see an "X."

Click the "X" and hit remove.

If you have multiple apps, you'll have to go through each of them individually to delete them.

Do you want to know how to do this from your mobile device? Click here for more information.

