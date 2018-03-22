President Trump signs new tariffs against Chinese goods

President Trump is ordering tens of billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods and move he says will be "the first of many."

President Trump claimed the U.S. has suffered "abuse" by other countries taking advantage of America and that would no longer be the case.

He blasted America's trade imbalance with China, estimating the deficit could be up to $504 billion annually.

And the president said America's new policy is "reciprocal" or "mirror trade" where every tax on a U.S. product will be matched by a tax on goods from the offending nation.

President Trump said, "In particular with China we're going to be doing a Section 301 trade action. It could be about $60 billion but that's really just a fraction of what we're talking about. I've been speaking with the highest Chinese representatives, including the President, and I've asked them to reduce the trade deficit immediately by $100 billion. It's a lot."

Today's tariffs will target Chinese violations of intellectual property and technology transfer agreements.



The U.S. trade representative has 15 days to list the Chinese goods targeted followed by a 30-day pubic comment period.