World's fastest tractor sets record

A tractor built by engineers from the British car show "Top Gear" has set the record for world's fastest tractor. 

The tractor reached a top speed of more than 87 miles per hour. 

To hit this speed, the top gear team added a Chevy V-8 engine, four-wheel brakes and an adjustable air suspension system to the tractor.

The bright orange farm vehicle also sports 54-inch tires and a push start button. 

An official from Guinness World Records was there to make the record official.

Jack Brockbank, a Guinness World Records Adjudicator said, "The record to beat for the fastest tractor was 80.87 miles per hour. I can now confirm that here today, on the set of 'Top Gear', they managed a total speed of 87.27 miles per hour, making this a new Guinness World records title."

