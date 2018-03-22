Former USD football player pleads guilty in sexual assault case

One of the two former University of South Dakota football players accused of rape last October, has plead guilty to charges.

21-year old Danny Rambo, Junior has pleaded guilty to Sexual Contact Without Consent With Person Capable of consenting.

He was originally charged with 2nd-degree rape.

Rambo, Junior is sentenced to 180 days in jail.

He will serve just 10 days in Clay County Jail beginning November 1.

The remaining 170 days will be suspended, pending he meets conditions over the next two years.

The other man charged, 21-year old Dale Williamson Jr., has plead not guilty to attempted 2nd-degree rape.

Williamson also pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree rape in a separate case.

A status hearing in his October case is set for April 13 in Clay County District Court in Vermillion.

Court documents say on October 22, 2017, the victim was watching a movie at at 1112 Madison Street.

Police say a woman claimed Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player, and was assaulted at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

The documents state Rambo admitted to sexual acts with the victim.