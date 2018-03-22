I-29 detour could impact response time for first responders

Drivers traveling on Interstate 29, through Sioux City. will see a big change starting Friday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on I-29 will be routed off of the interstate at the existing southbound off-ramp at Floyd Boulevard until October.

Traffic will continue onto the southbound on-ramp, at Floyd, and merge back onto I-29.

Those, who want to travel southbound on I-29, from the Floyd Boulevard exit, will have to take a detour through April.

"So, we will take that southbound traffic, or to southbound traffic up the northbound Frontage Rd. onto I-29 to Wesley and then back around onto I-29 southbound. That will actually be in effect until April 9th," says Dakin Schultz, Transportation Planner, Iowa Department of Transportation.

First responders say the detour could affect response times.

"Obviously any road closures affect us, especially when dealing with a major thoroughfare," says Sioux City Fire Rescue Fire Marshal, Mark Aesoph.

First responders are no strangers to dealing with road construction in Sioux City.

In fact, they make plans for every road closure or construction change the city faces.

"The biggest thing is, you know, being prepared and understanding what your response routes are going to be rather than just trying to figure it out once that incident occurs," says Aesoph.

With a detour on Interstate-29 lasting through April 9th, first responders need to know what to do if an emergency happens.

"Our station that is down south in Morningside will automatically be dispatched to any incidents northbound or southbound all the way to Wesley just to assure that if the engine that's closer here downtown can't physically make it there due to traffic problems, that we have a unit that can get there," says Aesoph.

The Iowa State Patrol says the detour could pose the same problem for law enforcement.

"If we do have an incident on the southbound side and our troopers are on the northbound side, we have to go that extra time to get back up to the riverside area and turn around," says Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa Department of Transportation helps plan alternative routes with first responders in emergency situations.

The detour will be in effect for less than a month, but first responders and law enforcement know seconds count.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says it hopes to have the reconstruction of I-29 completed by 2020.