Sioux City man held without bond after 70g of methamphetamine discovered inside vehicle

A Sioux City man is in jail tonight following a traffic stop in Storm Lake.

Tuesday afternoon, Storm Lake Police stopped a vehicle on the 200 block of Superior street.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Joel Rodriguez of Sioux City.

During the stop, police allege Rodriguez was in possession of 1g of meth, drug paraphernalia, and more than $300 in cash.

However, after obtaining a search warrant, police discovered an additional 70g of meth in Rodriguez's vehicle and a switchblade knife.

Rodriguez is held in the Buena Vista County jail without bond.

