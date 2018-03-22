Sioux City man held without bond after 70g of methamphetamine di - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man held without bond after 70g of methamphetamine discovered inside vehicle

By Carl Norquist, Producer
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man is in jail tonight following a traffic stop in Storm Lake.

Tuesday afternoon, Storm Lake Police stopped a vehicle on the 200 block of Superior street.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Joel Rodriguez of Sioux City. 

During the stop, police allege Rodriguez was in possession of 1g of meth, drug paraphernalia, and more than $300 in cash. 

However, after obtaining a search warrant, police discovered an additional 70g of meth in Rodriguez's vehicle and a switchblade knife.

Rodriguez is held in the Buena Vista County jail without bond. 
 

