Rain and wind move in for Friday

Many of saw our warmest temperatures in over a week today with widespread 50s across the area.

But it is March and that means changes are just around the corner again.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight which will bring in a chance of rain for Friday as the winds will pick up to 30 miles per hour at times.

That rain chance will continue into Friday night with even some snow mixing in for northern Siouxland where light accumulations could take place by Saturday morning.

We could see a little precipitation continue into Saturday morning before the rest of the day dries out although we'll stay mostly cloudy.

Clouds will still be with us on Sunday as well with maybe a slight chance of a rain shower, especially late in the day.

That rain chance will increase Sunday night with rain likely during the day on Monday with highs into the low 50s.

Once again, it could get cold enough Monday night to see a little snow mix in with the rain.

Clouds will be lingering around on Tuesday with brighter weather possible by Wednesday and Thursday when highs could get into the 50s.