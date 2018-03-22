Police call to Grand Falls Casino leads to arrest warrant for dr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police call to Grand Falls Casino leads to arrest warrant for drug charges

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
The Lyon County, Iowa, sheriff has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an incident at Grand Falls Casino, near Larchwood, Iowa.

Deputies responded to a call about an "unresponsive subject" in a hallway of the hotel on Tuesday night. The deputy and casino staff performed lifesaving measures on the person, and were able to revive them.

The deputy suspected that illegal drugs may have caused the medical emergency. A search of a hotel room turned up illegal drugs. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jacob Dant, of Sioux Falls, on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

