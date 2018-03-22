Registration underway for annual Walleye Weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes

The Iowa Great Lakes may still be covered with ice, but registration is now underway for this year's Walleye Weekend, the traditional kick off to the walleye season on the Iowa Great Lakes.

This will mark the 36th year for Walleye Weekend with a grand prize of $36,000 for catching a specially tagged walleye. That's in addition to thousands of other prizes that will be up for grabs in various categories of the contest.

It officially begins at 12:01 am Saturday, May 5th, and concludes at noon Sunday, May 6th with a luncheon at the Dickinson County Expo Building in Spirit Lake.

Kara Matheson is with the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce which puts on Walleye Weekend each year. She says this year's contest will feature something a bit different. "If you download the Tourney X App, and you get a hog trough board in one of the bait shops you'll be able to participate," said Matheson. "There's just a $10 registration fee in addition to the $5 fee to register on the app, and you're actually able to catch walleye all weekend long. It starts at 12:01, just like the Walleye Weekend Tournament does, and it ends at 10:00 am on Sunday. All you have to do is you put your fish on the hog trough boards that are available at the bait shops and then you can take a picture of it and submit it to this app, so it's still catch and release."

Proceeds from that contest will go toward the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club.