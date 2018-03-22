Food gathered for Buena Vista County food pantries

Once again, Storm Team 4's Ron Demers could be seen running around the aisles of a Fareway store in Storm Lake earlier today.

Don't worry, he's okay.

The effort is to help the Food Pantries in Buena Vista County.

And they're off!

The mission of the annual food frenzy is to get as much food as you can in a short amount of time, and those items will be given to the Buena Vista Food Pantries.

Ron had some tough competition from Buena Vista University head football coach Grant Mollring and Matt Fisher from K-K-I-A The Moose.

The three collected 74-hundred dollars in products for the food pantries!