(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Spieth, Reed get ready to rumble to decide who advances to weekend in Match Play.

Spieth, Reed get ready to rumble to decide who advances to weekend in Match Play.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Jordan Spieth lines up his putt on the 16th hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Jordan Spieth lines up his putt on the 16th hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

Spieth, Reed to face each other in Match Play

Spieth, Reed to face each other in Match Play

(AP Photo/Paul Vernon). Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot in front of Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 22...

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets shut out the Florida Panthers 4-0 for their 10th straight win. More >>