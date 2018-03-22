South Dakota women rally to beat Michigan State in overtime - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota women rally to beat Michigan State in overtime

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Ciara Duffy had 25 points in South Dakota's win over Michigan State on Thursday. Ciara Duffy had 25 points in South Dakota's win over Michigan State on Thursday.
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

The Women's National Invitation Tournament magic continues as South Dakota women's basketball topped Michigan State 85-83 in an overtime thriller inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday night in front of 3,072 fans.

The Coyotes (29-6) rallied from a 16-point deficit in the first quarter in a game that saw seven lead changes. Michigan State led 29-13 early, and 31-18 after a quarter. USD cut the lead to 49-46 at the half.

Ciara Duffy had a career-high 25 points, including a basket with under :30 seconds to go to send the game into overtime. Chloe Lamb had 18 points off the bench, while Kate Liveringhouse had 12 points and Allison Arens added 10. Shay Colley led the Spartans with a game-high 31 points.
 
The Coyotes, who won the Women's NIT in 2016, will host TCU (22-12) in the WNIT quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Horned Frogs won at New Mexico, 81-72, on Thursday night.

