AUTHORITIES: Two taken to the hospital with injuries after propane explosion near Kingsley, IA

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said they were called to 27557 Polk Avenue near Kingsley for a fire.



First responders confirm they are on scene at a propane explosion inside a hog barn with nursery pigs. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.



KLEM Radio is reporting there was a propane explosion around 7:15 a.m. They said it happened on a farm between Remsen and Kingsley. They said there were two victims who were severely burned. One was transported to Mercy Medical Center by Mercy Air Care and another one by the Remsen ambulance. A person on scene reports a hog barn is destroyed.

A neighbor told KTIV there was a propane leak that caused an explosion and fire.

