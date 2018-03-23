Propane explosion near Kingsley, IA sends two to the hospital with critical injuries

Update:

A propane explosion six miles north of Kingsley, Iowa sent two people to the hospital Friday morning with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning, first responders were called to 27557 Polk Avenue where a propane tank leaked, caused an explosion, and a fire to erupt.

Officials said four buildings are a complete loss and one of the buildings housed nursery pigs.

Two people were critically injured.

One was transported by air to Lincoln, NE.

The other was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.

Remsen, Kingsley, and Pierson fire departments all responded to the explosion.

Previous:

KLEM Radio is reporting there was a propane explosion around 7:15 a.m. They said it happened on a farm between Remsen and Kingsley. They said there were two victims who were severely burned. One was transported to Mercy Medical Center by Mercy Air Care and another one by the Remsen ambulance. A person on scene reports a hog barn is destroyed.

