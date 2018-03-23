Washington braces for "March for Our Lives"

Prepping the national mall, making signs and signing up volunteers.

For what's expected to be half a million students and others marching from the Capitol to Trump International Hotel.

Casey Sherman, a Senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas said,"We're really excited for this Saturday. It's gonna be incredible."

The DC March for our lives one of more than 800 events planned worldwide Saturday pushing for tougher gun laws.

On Capitol Hill, the FBI admits they failed to adequately follow up on two tips about the Stoneman Douglas high school shooter.

Acting Deputy Director David Bowditch said,"The FBI should have and could have done more to investigate the information."

Now students are doing more, urging supporters don't just march but vote as well.

David Hogg a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, said,"If we do not stand up and make our voices heard as Americans, they will not take action."

Action sparked by tragedy now determined to make an impact.

The parkland shooting that prompted this march happened just over a month ago, but before organizers could hold this march another school shooting happened, 100 students from that school, Great Mills high school in Maryland, are expected to attend.