Rain, wind, and snow move back into Siouxland

**Winter Storm Warning for Emmet County from 10 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for Osceola, Dickinson, and Palo Alto Counties from late Friday into Saturday**

Big changes are taking place for our Friday as an unsettled weather pattern begins to develop across the Upper Midwest. After a couple of pleasant and more Spring-Like days, a frontal boundary will move in today bringing rain and wind. Wind gusts could top out over 35 mph with heavy rain possible at times, especially late. Highs will be much colder than yesterday as well, only rounding out in the 40s and low 50s. By tonight, colder air will begin to work into Siouxland. This will begin to change that heavy rain to some potentially heavy snow across far northern and eastern parts of the viewing area. That is why the winter weather alerts have been issued. In towns near Estherville, and neighborhoods in Emmet Co. totals may close in on 6-8" with 3-5" a good bet near the Iowa Great Lakes.

A few flakes may mix in the SUX Metro but little to no snow accumulation is expected. By Saturday morning, precip. is beginning to lighten up with some lingering rain and snow showers possible into the early afternoon. Clouds then continue to hang tough throughout the rest of the day into our Sunday as another system begins to move in. This one will bring few spotty sprinkles to the region Sunday with a better chance of rain by nighttime. Rain will become likely yet again on Monday which could mix with some snow in the overnight hours. Accumulating snow will be possible yet again, mainly around northern Siouxland so make sure you stay with Storm Team 4 as we track these storms. High pressure then begins to build in for our Tuesday into the latter half of next week with sunshine prevailing and temps staying near average for this time of the year (50°).

Meteorologist T.J. Springer