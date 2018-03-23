Trump administration staffing shakeup - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump administration staffing shakeup

Posted:
(NBC News) -

There has been another staffing shakeup in the Trump administration.

In a Tweet Thursday evening, president trump announced that National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster will be replaced next month.

Trump has named former ambassador, John Bolton, as his new National Security Advisor effective April 9.

The Fox News commentator was the ambassador to the United Nations in 2005 for about a year.

Trump had been preparing to replace McMaster for weeks.

In February, five people familiar with the matter told NBC News that the president was looking to further reshuffle his inner circle and find a new National Security Adviser.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.