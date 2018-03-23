Trump administration staffing shakeup

There has been another staffing shakeup in the Trump administration.

In a Tweet Thursday evening, president trump announced that National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster will be replaced next month.

Trump has named former ambassador, John Bolton, as his new National Security Advisor effective April 9.

The Fox News commentator was the ambassador to the United Nations in 2005 for about a year.

Trump had been preparing to replace McMaster for weeks.

In February, five people familiar with the matter told NBC News that the president was looking to further reshuffle his inner circle and find a new National Security Adviser.