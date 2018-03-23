Senate passes budget but Trump 'considering' veto of budget bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) -
President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding.
   
Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."
   
Trump's tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.
   
On Thursday, Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill. 

Congress has given final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now. But that came only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.
   
Senate passage on Friday shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.
   
The House easily approved the measure Thursday, 256-167.
