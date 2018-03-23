KTIV's Michelle Schoening learns a few basketball tricks from Ha - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

KTIV's Michelle Schoening learns a few basketball tricks from Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Sioux City next month.

One of the players joined News 4 Today's Michelle Schoening at Four Season's Health Club to show her what it takes to be a clown prince of basketball.

Michelle was joined by Orlando "El Gato" Melendez who showed her a few basketball tricks. 

The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the road for their 2018 "Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour."

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Tyson Events Center Thursday, April 5 at 7:00 o'clock.

That's when the Globetrotters face-off against their longtime rivals the Washington Generals.

Tickets are on sale now.

