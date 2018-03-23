Today is the day we honor our furry friends.

It's National Puppy Day, a day we pause to celebrate one of the most fun stages in a canine's life.

So, to mark the day, you'll want to give some extra love and attention to your four-legged bundle of joy.

According to the American Pet Products Association, millennials account for more than a third of all pet parents nationwide.

And they tend to invest more time and money on their pets.

In fact, more than half of millennial pet owners purchase gifts for their pets on average about four times per month.

Lucky puppies for sure!

If you don't already own a puppy, it's also a good day to think about adopting one from your local shelter, or rescue organization.



