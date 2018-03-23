It's National Puppy Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

It's National Puppy Day

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Today is the day we honor our furry friends.

It's National Puppy Day, a day we pause to celebrate one of the most fun stages in a canine's life.

So, to mark the day, you'll want to give some extra love and attention to your four-legged bundle of joy.

According to the American Pet Products Association, millennials account for more than a third of all pet parents nationwide.

And they tend to invest more time and money on their pets.

In fact, more than half of millennial pet owners purchase gifts for their pets on average about four times per month.

Lucky puppies for sure! 

If you don't already own a puppy, it's also a good day to think about adopting one from your local shelter, or rescue organization.   

Do you have a special furry friend in your life? Share a picture with us on Facebook

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.