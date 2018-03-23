Democrat Garie Lewis to challenge Ung for the District 4 Woodbu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democrat Garie Lewis to challenge Ung for the District 4 Woodbury Co. Supervisors seat

Sioux City comedian and musician Garie Lewis says he will run for the Dist. 4 Supervisors seat currently held by Republican Board Chairman Matthew Ung Sioux City comedian and musician Garie Lewis says he will run for the Dist. 4 Supervisors seat currently held by Republican Board Chairman Matthew Ung
Another candidate has entered the race for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Comedian and musician Garie Lewis of Sioux City says he will seek the Democratic nomination for the District 4 seat currently held by Republican board chairman Matthew Ung.

Lewis says his priorities include insuring the welfare of youth, better cooperation with city government, seeing to the availability of quality mental health services and improving economic development for rural areas.

"Over the past year or so as my attention was drawn to the workings of the county government, it became to seem to me that certain actions and proposals being made were prompted more by personal agendas than the best interests of Woodbury County," said Lewis.  He added, "one of the issues that really got my attention was trying to allow weapons into the courthouse and I absolutely saw no reason for citizens to be armed in the courthouse."

Lewis is the only Democrat to file for the District 4 seat, so far. Matthew Ung announced earlier his intention to run for re-election for a second term to the seat.

