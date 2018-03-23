KTIV's Michelle Schoening hits the hardwood with a Harlem Globetrotter

Orlando 'El Gato' Meléndez, is the first and only Puerto Rican-born player to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

He played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels as well as the national Puerto Rican team.

However, Meléndez got his first glimpse of the Globetrotters when he was a kid.

"It's funny because the first time I saw the Globetrotters was on Scooby Doo," said Orlando "El Gato Meléndez, "And then you know I saw them on cartoons for a long time until I saw them on World Wide Sports on a Sunday."

Every Globetrotter has a nickname.

But Meléndez' nickname actually goes back to his time as a teenager in Puerto Rico.

"So the basketball court was far from my house and I asked my dad for a short cut, he said to cut through the sugar cane field," said Meléndez, "So one day I go grab a ham sandwich after school I was eating while I was walking through the trail and I dropped some of the ham and for some reason there were a bunch of cats in there. They started eating the ham and chased me all the way to the basketball court. My friends saw and started calling me El Gato, and here I am."

Meléndez has this message for why you should see the globetrotters take on the Washington Generals.

"Because we have the best show on earth, we have all the excitement, we have the best athletes in the worlds, the best dunkers, we have four female basketball players and our four point line," said Meléndez.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Tyson Events Center, Thursday, April 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.