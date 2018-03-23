Thousands gather for "March For Our Lives" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thousands gather for "March For Our Lives"

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Teenagers from across the country are gathering in the nation's Capitol for Saturday's "March For Our Lives".

The march is part of an ongoing grassroots movement started by students from Parkland, Florida after a gunman killed 17 people during an attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

They're calling on lawmakers to change gun laws as part of their promise to help keep schools safe.

Nearly half a million are expected to march through Washington.

More than 800 more marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.
 
"It's not just about Stoneman Douglas. It's about every school, every movie theater, every park, every community," says Boston organizer Leslie Chiu. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pzRb2Q

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.