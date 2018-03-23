2018 Live at the Lake Summer Concert series lineup announced

The Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Charley Whittenburg announced the 2018 Live at the Lake Concert Series.



Whittenburg said the lineup features 16 free nights of entertainment over a 14-week period along with one ticketed event.



All shows will be on Preservation Plaza on the shores of West Lake Okoboji.

“The long tradition of live music will continue this year at Arnolds Park Amusement Park. We are very excited about this year’s lineup. We feel it has a wide audience appeal and a great mix of regional and national acts.” Whittenburg said.



