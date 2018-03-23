South Dakota prepares for TCU in WNIT quarterfinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

South Dakota prepares for TCU in WNIT quarterfinals

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
South Dakota beat Michigan State on Thursday in the WNIT. South Dakota beat Michigan State on Thursday in the WNIT.
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -

Given the option, the South Dakota women's basketball team would rather be playing in the NCAA Tournament. But the Coyotes are making the most of their opportunity in the NIT. USD beat Michigan State Thursday night, 85-83 in overtime, to move into the national quarterfinals.

The Coyotes looked over matched early, falling behind by 16 points in the first quarter. But USD cut the lead to three at the half and grabbed their first lead in the third quarter. Chloe Lamb had 18 points off the bench, and Ciara Duffy had a career-high 25 points and sent the game to overtime.

Now, the Yotes are just three wins away from their second NIT title in three years.

"It's fun to continue to see them fight and claw and the enthusiasm," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "A couple of times I thought our bench was out on the court because they jumped so far off the bench in excitement. It's such a special situation to be a part of."

"You can just kind of play with reckless abandon because it's now or never," said sophomore Ciara Duffy. "To get this one, especially in overtime in front of our home crowd, I don't know what more you could ask for in March honestly."

Up next for the coyotes in the quarterfinals is Texas Christian. USD won the bid for the game and will host on Sunday, with tipoff at 6 o'clock. The Horned Frogs won at new Mexico last night, to improve to 21-12. The Coyotes have won 14 in a row at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Fans of Jayhawks flock to Omaha for Sweet 16

    NCAA Latest: Fans of Jayhawks flock to Omaha for Sweet 16

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:29:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.
    Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.More >>
    Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.More >>

  • Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:28:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday.More >>
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday.More >>

  • Loyola to test Kansas State's strong D in regional final

    Loyola to test Kansas State's strong D in regional final

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:28:10 GMT
    (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Kansas State guard Barry Brown, Jr., celebrates during the second half of the team's 61-58 victory while Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during an NCAA men's college basketball tournam...(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Kansas State guard Barry Brown, Jr., celebrates during the second half of the team's 61-58 victory while Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during an NCAA men's college basketball tournam...
    Kansas State will again lean on its consistently strong defense in South Regional final against Loyola.More >>
    Kansas State will again lean on its consistently strong defense in South Regional final against Loyola.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.