South Dakota prepares for TCU in WNIT quarterfinals

Given the option, the South Dakota women's basketball team would rather be playing in the NCAA Tournament. But the Coyotes are making the most of their opportunity in the NIT. USD beat Michigan State Thursday night, 85-83 in overtime, to move into the national quarterfinals.

The Coyotes looked over matched early, falling behind by 16 points in the first quarter. But USD cut the lead to three at the half and grabbed their first lead in the third quarter. Chloe Lamb had 18 points off the bench, and Ciara Duffy had a career-high 25 points and sent the game to overtime.

Now, the Yotes are just three wins away from their second NIT title in three years.

"It's fun to continue to see them fight and claw and the enthusiasm," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "A couple of times I thought our bench was out on the court because they jumped so far off the bench in excitement. It's such a special situation to be a part of."

"You can just kind of play with reckless abandon because it's now or never," said sophomore Ciara Duffy. "To get this one, especially in overtime in front of our home crowd, I don't know what more you could ask for in March honestly."

Up next for the coyotes in the quarterfinals is Texas Christian. USD won the bid for the game and will host on Sunday, with tipoff at 6 o'clock. The Horned Frogs won at new Mexico last night, to improve to 21-12. The Coyotes have won 14 in a row at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.