Iowa State starts spring drills with deep backfield

Iowa State started spring football practice on a roll. The Cyclones are coming off their first bowl appearance since 2012 and their first bowl win since '09. ISU had the first of 15 spring practices on Wednesday.

The Cyclones went 8-5 in coach Matt Campbell's second season, with wins over three ranked teams. Iowa State has to replace All-Big 12 performers Joel Lanning and Allen Lazard, but quarterbacks Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland are both back after starting and winning games last year.

Running back David Montgomery also returns after rushing for over 11-hundred yards and that position is a strength.

"How do you find ways to get those guys involved in what you do," said Campbell. "I think the neat thing for us is that we feel really confident that we have four or five guys there that we feel can really do some real special things. Three of them at least, four of them, have video tape evidence to show that they can do it in game situations."

"Now it's time for me to really step up for this team and be a general," said Montgomery. "Not THE general but a general on this team because we're filled with a lot of leaders on this team."

Iowa State's spring game is Saturday, April 14, at 1:00 pm at Jack Trice Stadium.