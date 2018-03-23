Community organizes "March For Our Lives" event in Sioux City

On Saturday, March 24, a local "March For Our Lives," will take place at the Tyson Events Center, beginning at 3 p.m.

The event is being held in conjunction with other communities across the country as a gesture of solidarity for victims of gun violence in the recent shootings that occurred in Parkland, Florida.

The march route will begin at the Tyson Events Center and progress to Pierce Street ending at the Educational Service Center of the Sioux City Community Schools on 4th Street.

Parents, students, teachers and the community are welcome to participate in the local march.