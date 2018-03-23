Court date set for suspect in Morningside shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Court date set for suspect in Morningside shooting

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The suspect in a shooting, this week, in the Morningside neighborhood, will be in court next month to face charges for the crime.

29-year-old Corey Everett, of Sioux City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm in city limits. He'll be in court on April 2nd.

Just before 6:00pm, Wednesday night, police say Everett got into an argument with a woman he had a relationship with. Police say, during the argument, Everett allegedly fired a shot at 26-11 South Magnolia Street and fled. Police caught Everett that same night. No one was hurt in the incident.

