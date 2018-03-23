Settlement bars group's ability to mail donation appeals in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Settlement bars group's ability to mail donation appeals in Iowa

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -

A settlement has been reached, which bars The National Association of Chiefs of Police from mailing donation appeals in Iowa. 

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the mailings give the false impression the association has a big local presence in every Iowa county, and provides vital support to disabled officers.

An investigation from the Consumer Protection Division reveals many of Iowa's 99 counties receive no aid at all from the organization. Miller says the group exploited Iowans' out of funds by appealing to "a worthy cause."

The agreement requires the charity to give a refund to any Iowan who requests one within the next six months.

