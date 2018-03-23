Norfolk, NE man arrested in connection to Morningside College as - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk, NE man arrested in connection to Morningside College assault cases

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska, has been arrested in connection with a pair of attacks on women at Morningside College in 2017.

30-year old Zachary Person faces six charges, including third degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and serious assault. 

He will be arraigned next Friday. 

According to court records, Person is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Morningside College outside of the Hy-PER Center on February 12, 2017

On the same night, Person is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Sioux city.

Person has previously been convicted of charges in Nebraska and South Dakota, including third degree sexual assault. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.