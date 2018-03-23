Norfolk, NE man arrested in connection to Morningside College assault cases

A Norfolk, Nebraska, has been arrested in connection with a pair of attacks on women at Morningside College in 2017.

30-year old Zachary Person faces six charges, including third degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and serious assault.

He will be arraigned next Friday.

According to court records, Person is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Morningside College outside of the Hy-PER Center on February 12, 2017

On the same night, Person is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Sioux city.

Person has previously been convicted of charges in Nebraska and South Dakota, including third degree sexual assault.