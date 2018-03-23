Next phase of I-29 construction underway through part of Sioux City

Construction along I-29 through part of Sioux City is underway. I-29 southbound beginning at the Floyd Boulevard exit will be closed until April 9th.

Drivers traveling southbound on I-29 will be routed off the existing southbound ramp at Floyd Boulevard. Traffic will continue onto the southbound on-ramp, at Floyd, and merge back onto I-29.

Those who want to travel southbound on I-29, from the Floyd Boulevard exit, must take a detour up the northbound Frontage Road, onto I-29, to Wesley Parkway, and back around onto I-29 Southbound.

"It's been an inconvenience and it's been something that was needed," said Dakin Schultz, IDOT Transportation Planner. "This was one of the early stretches of interstate in the state of Iowa and it was certainly showing its age. It's exciting. It's been a very rewarding and fulfilling project and I hope when it's done, I hope the public in the area feels that way as well."

If drivers want to get from I-29 to Floyd Boulevard on the north side of the interstate, they must exit at Wesley Parkway and maneuver their way through downtown, until they reach Floyd.

Other portions from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard will be closed until October.